U.S. index futures declined Monday as markets remained closed for a public holiday. Last week, markets were downbeat following economic data that showed inflation did not moderate as much as expected, triggering fears of more Federal Reserve rate hikes. Investors and traders are now bracing for the release of the crucial Fed meeting minutes on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are on investors’ radar:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla rose over 5% last week. The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated on Monday it has asked the EV maker for additional information following the collision of one of its vehicles with a fire truck in California, reported Reuters.

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About Tesla Stock

2. Meta Platforms Inc META: Shares of Meta lost close to 3% last week. Reuters reported that the social media giant temporarily fought off a collective lawsuit over allegations it abused its dominant position to monetize users' personal data.

3. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc HLX: Shares of the company lost over 6% last week. The company reported a net income of $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with a net loss of $25.9 million a year earlier.

4. AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF: Shares of the company gained over 3% last week. The company said on Monday its Board of Directors had increased the quarterly dividend by 9.7%, from $0.31 to $0.34 per share.

5. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. FET: Shares of the company lost close to 4% last week. The company announced fourth-quarter revenue of $191 million and a net loss of $13 million for the period.

Read Next: US Recession Risk At Its Highest In 40 Years: Why Is The Stock Market Ignoring The Economy?