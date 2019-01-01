QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/305.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
75.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Amur Minerals Corp is a developing mineral exploration company focused on base metal projects in the far east of Russia. The company's principal asset is the Kun-Manie sulphide nickel, copper project located in Amur Oblast, with JORC resources in excess of 1.0 million tonnes of nickel equivalent and a positive independently compiled prefeasiblility study.

Amur Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amur Minerals (AMMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amur Minerals (OTCPK: AMMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amur Minerals's (AMMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amur Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Amur Minerals (AMMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amur Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Amur Minerals (AMMCF)?

A

The stock price for Amur Minerals (OTCPK: AMMCF) is $0.054 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amur Minerals (AMMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amur Minerals.

Q

When is Amur Minerals (OTCPK:AMMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Amur Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amur Minerals (AMMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amur Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Amur Minerals (AMMCF) operate in?

A

Amur Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.