Ambarella, Bill Holdings And Box Are Among Top 7 Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Aug 25-Aug 31): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These seven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Semtech Corporation SMTC shares jumped 19.43% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. A couple of analysts raised the price target on the stock.
- Stevanato Group STVN stock gained 17.89% in the last week.
- Ambarella, Inc. AMBA stock escalated 17.29% after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results. Several analysts raised the price target.
- Ardent Health Partners, Inc. ARDT stock was up 15.16%.
- BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL shares increased 13.98% after the company’s CEO and CFO disclosed share purchases.
- Box, Inc. BOX shares increased 12.88% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and issued three-quarter and FY25 guidance above estimates. Some analysts raised the price target on the stock.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. GGAL shares are up 11.91% after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight and announced a $54 price target.
Also Read:
- Dollar General, Temu Parent PDD And Super Micro Computer Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Aug 25-Aug 31): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
- Affirm, Mongodb And Best Buy Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Aug 25-Aug 31): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
Photo by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in