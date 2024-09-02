Ambarella, Bill Holdings And Box Are Among Top 7 Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Aug 25-Aug 31): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2024 10:55 AM | 1 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Ambarella stock gained 17.29% on better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
  • BILL Holdings, stock upped 13.98% after the CEO and CFO disclosed stock purchases.

These seven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Semtech Corporation SMTC shares jumped 19.43% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. A couple of analysts raised the price target on the stock.
  2. Stevanato Group STVN stock gained 17.89% in the last week.
  3. Ambarella, Inc. AMBA stock escalated 17.29% after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results. Several analysts raised the price target.
  4. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. ARDT stock was up 15.16%.
  5. BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL shares increased 13.98% after the company’s CEO and CFO disclosed share purchases.
  6. Box, Inc. BOX shares increased 12.88% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and issued three-quarter and FY25 guidance above estimates. Some analysts raised the price target on the stock.
  7. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. GGAL shares are up 11.91% after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight and announced a $54 price target.

