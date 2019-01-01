QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Ambrx Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biologics company focused on discovering and developing a novel class of engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform that allows incorporating synthetic amino acids (SAAs) into proteins within living cells. Its product pipeline includes ARX788, ARX517, ARX305 among others.

Ambrx Biopharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE: AMAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ambrx Biopharma's (AMAM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE: AMAM) was reported by Goldman Sachs on July 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting AMAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1126.85% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)?

A

The stock price for Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE: AMAM) is $4.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:19:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ambrx Biopharma.

Q

When is Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) reporting earnings?

A

Ambrx Biopharma’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 11, 2022.

Q

Is Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ambrx Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) operate in?

A

Ambrx Biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.