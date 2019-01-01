|FY 2021
You can purchase shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE: AMAM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ambrx Biopharma’s space includes: Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE), Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM), OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX), Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC).
The latest price target for Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE: AMAM) was reported by Goldman Sachs on July 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting AMAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1126.85% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE: AMAM) is $4.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:19:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ambrx Biopharma.
Ambrx Biopharma’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ambrx Biopharma.
Ambrx Biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.