What's Up With Alarm.com Stock?

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. ALRM shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session. The company announced a development regarding its litigation with Vivint.

What To Know: After the close of the market on Thursday, Alarm.com and Vivint announced the resolution of all outstanding litigation between them. Furthermore, the companies also stated that they have commenced a long-term intellectual property license agreement under which Alarm.com will license to Vivint its intellectual property portfolio.

The roughly 2% gain in Alarm.com shares after-hours follows a modest regular trading session, with the stock moving higher by almost 1%.

Since the beginning of November, the stock has trended up by over 20%. One of the factors which contributed to the rise was the company's third-quarter earnings results.

ALRM Price Action: Shares of Alarm.com were up 1.98% at $64.46 in the after-hours session at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

