Top 3 Tech Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In November

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Forward Industries Inc (NASDAQ:FORD)

On Nov. 4, Forward Industries announced a resale prospectus supplement. The company announced a $1 billion share repurchase program. The company's stock fell around 58% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.32.

RSI Value: 28.4

28.4 FORD Price Action: Shares of Forward Industries rose 2.4% to close at $10.69 on Wednesday.

Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALKT)

On Oct. 30, Alkami Technology reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates. Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very pleased to report strong financial performance for the third quarter, with solid revenue growth and continued expansion of Adjusted EBITDA. We are particularly excited about the successful launch of 13 new financial institutions – including six banks – in the third quarter, a record for Alkami.” The company's stock fell around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $18.84.

RSI Value: 21.7

21.7 ALKT Price Action: Shares of Alkami Technology fell 2.2% to close at $19.09 on Wednesday.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings will report third quarter financial results after the market close on Nov. 6. The company's stock fell around 9% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $47.54.

RSI Value: 28.7

28.7 ALRM Price Action: Shares of Alarm.com fell 1.7% to close at $47.69 on Wednesday.

