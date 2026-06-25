Why Is Redwire Stock Falling On Thursday?

Space Sector Sentiment Cools

Momentum across the space sector has softened in recent sessions, with SpaceX shares pulling back from recent highs after a strong run. The cooling sentiment has also drawn caution from institutional investors.

SpaceX raised $25 billion in bonds this week, shortly after a record $86 billion IPO. One of Europe’s largest credit investors says the back-to-back fundraises are the moment markets tipped from boom into bubble.

$500 Million ATM Offering

Redwire launched an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering on June 9. The ATM structure allows the company to sell up to $500 million in common stock incrementally over time.

Short Interest Climbs Sharply

Short interest in Redwire rose significantly during the latest reporting period, increasing from 29.52 million shares to 36.86 million shares. As a result, approximately 22.43% of the company’s publicly traded shares are currently sold short.

Critical Support and Resistance Levels for RDW

RDW is in a tug-of-war between longer-term support and shorter-term damage: it’s trading 6.7% above its 200-day SMA ($9.94), but also 36.9% below its 20-day SMA ($16.79) and 23.9% below its 50-day SMA ($13.94).

The bigger-picture trend signals are still worth watching because they can act like gravity over time: the golden cross in April (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) remains a constructive longer-term marker, even as the stock works through a sharp drawdown over the past 12 months (down 33.80%).

Key Resistance : $12.00 — a round-number area that also sits near the 100-day SMA ($11.57), where rebounds can stall

: $12.00 — a round-number area that also sits near the 100-day SMA ($11.57), where rebounds can stall Key Support: $9.50 — a nearby floor just below the 200-day SMA ($9.94), where buyers may try to defend the longer-term trend

RDW Stock Price Activity: Redwire shares were down 8.30% at $10.44 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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