Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.51 - 14.33
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
15.25
Shares
742.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Asustek is a computer hardware and electronics company producing and selling 3C products including PCs, mainboards other boards and cards, tablet PCs, smartphones and other handheld devices, etc. The company operates in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and other countries.

Asustek Computer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asustek Computer (AKCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asustek Computer (OTCPK: AKCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asustek Computer's (AKCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asustek Computer.

Q

What is the target price for Asustek Computer (AKCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asustek Computer

Q

Current Stock Price for Asustek Computer (AKCPF)?

A

The stock price for Asustek Computer (OTCPK: AKCPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asustek Computer (AKCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asustek Computer.

Q

When is Asustek Computer (OTCPK:AKCPF) reporting earnings?

A

Asustek Computer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asustek Computer (AKCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asustek Computer.

Q

What sector and industry does Asustek Computer (AKCPF) operate in?

A

Asustek Computer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.