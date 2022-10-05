E-Cigarette Maker Juul Mulls Potential Bankruptcy

by

Juul Labs Inc , backed by Altria Group Inc MO , has been exploring various options—including bankruptcy—after the FDA issued its marketing denial order.

, backed by , has been exploring various options—including bankruptcy—after the FDA issued its marketing denial order. The e-cigarette manufacturer is in informal talks regarding debtor-in-possession financing, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the preparations.

The preparations aren't final, and plans could change. The report further cited a spokesman for Juul that the company is still considering other avenues.

In September, Juul Labs filed a complaint accusing the FDA's refusal to disclose documents supporting its banning order on the company's products.

"We will continue the preparation process for both a restructuring and other strategic options as we determine what path is best for our company," the report quoted the spokesman.

Juul hired bankruptcy advisers Kirkland & Ellis and Alvarez & Marsal in June after the FDA banned Juul products on U.S. shelves, citing a lack of evidence demonstrating their overall safety.

Juul recently won a court order temporarily blocking the FDA decision, and the agency separately stayed its ban, allowing the company to continue selling products.

Related : FDA Temporarily Suspends Banning Order On Juul's E-Cigarettes

: FDA Temporarily Suspends Banning Order On Juul's E-Cigarettes Price Action: MO shares are down 0.71% at $42.20 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

MO shares are down 0.71% at $42.20 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsFDALegalMediaGeneral