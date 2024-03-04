Newly Listed American Healthcare REIT: Stock Trades At Discount, But Analysts Favor Its Risk-Reward Balance

Loading... Loading...

In February, American Healthcare REIT Inc AHR completed its initial public offering of 64.4 million shares at $12.00 per share.

The company is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on medical office buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and other healthcare-related facilities.

Truist Securities initiates coverage on American Healthcare REIT with a Buy rating and a price target of $17, which implies a 32% total return.

Truist analysts anticipate strong earnings growth for the project, driven by the post-COVID fundamental recovery and the potential exercise of an option to acquire a greater stake in its leading operator.

Despite the outlined risks, American Healthcare REIT stock is trading at a discount compared to its peers. Nevertheless, Truist writes that the stock offers an appealing risk-reward balance.

RBC Capital Markets also initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT with an Outperform rating and a price target of $15/share.

RBC analysts say the RIDEA portfolio and Trilogy relationship should help the REIT capitalize on the attractive seniors housing tailwinds and the recovering skilled nursing facility (SNF) backdrop.

Under a RIDEA structure, the REIT assumes additional potential legal liability by participating in the operations.

RBC notes that American Healthcare REIT generates ~56% of its net operating income (NOI) from a RIDEA structure (seniors housing and SNF) that should deliver solid organic growth for the foreseeable future.

The analyst says American Healthcare REIT is well-positioned to deliver solid earnings growth, albeit with some additional volatility due to the SNF operational exposure.

Although the Trilogy SNF operating exposure introduces higher cash flow volatility and complicates the valuation process, RBC suggests that the current fundamental outlook indicates greater upside potential than downside risk.

JMP Securities initiates American Healthcare REIT with a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $16.

The analyst outlines three potential drivers of multiple expansion:

Firstly, the company’s management meets current earnings expectations due to promising internal growth opportunities.

Secondly, the recent IPO lock-up expiration eliminates a potential obstacle caused by restricted shares.

Lastly, there is anticipation of the Federal Reserve reducing interest rates.

Moreover, JMP anticipates potential gains in current earnings projections if senior housing fundamentals exhibit a more rapid improvement than initially anticipated.

Price Action: AHR shares are up 0.22% at $13.71 on the last check Monday.

