Range
1.99 - 2.11
Vol / Avg.
437.3K/622.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.4 - 8.18
Mkt Cap
87.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.45
Shares
42.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Applied Genetic Technologies Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses a proprietary gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its initial focus is in the field of ophthalmology, where it has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3), and X-linked retinoschisis. In addition to its clinical trials, company has preclinical programs in optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system, other ophthalmology, and otology indications. The optogenetics program is being developed in collaboration with Bionic Sight.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.380-0.450 -0.0700
REV0

Applied Genetic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applied Genetic (AGTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied Genetic (NASDAQ: AGTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Applied Genetic's (AGTC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Applied Genetic (AGTC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Applied Genetic (NASDAQ: AGTC) was reported by BTIG on June 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting AGTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 441.87% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied Genetic (AGTC)?

A

The stock price for Applied Genetic (NASDAQ: AGTC) is $2.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied Genetic (AGTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Applied Genetic.

Q

When is Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) reporting earnings?

A

Applied Genetic’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Applied Genetic (AGTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied Genetic.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied Genetic (AGTC) operate in?

A

Applied Genetic is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.