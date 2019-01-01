QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/85.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
291.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
974.95
EPS
0
Shares
11.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AGTech Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company that operates in the sports lottery market. The company provides lottery hardware, such as terminals and other lottery-related equipment; lottery games, related software & underlying supporting systems; lottery games and products and ancillary services; and non-lottery games and entertainment content. It offers a sports lottery platform, through which it provides virtual games such as Lucky Racing and e-Ball Lottery. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, China, and Others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AGTech Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AGTech Holdings (AGTEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AGTech Holdings (OTCPK: AGTEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AGTech Holdings's (AGTEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AGTech Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for AGTech Holdings (AGTEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AGTech Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for AGTech Holdings (AGTEF)?

A

The stock price for AGTech Holdings (OTCPK: AGTEF) is $0.025 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:31:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AGTech Holdings (AGTEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AGTech Holdings.

Q

When is AGTech Holdings (OTCPK:AGTEF) reporting earnings?

A

AGTech Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AGTech Holdings (AGTEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AGTech Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does AGTech Holdings (AGTEF) operate in?

A

AGTech Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.