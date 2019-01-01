AGTech Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company that operates in the sports lottery market. The company provides lottery hardware, such as terminals and other lottery-related equipment; lottery games, related software & underlying supporting systems; lottery games and products and ancillary services; and non-lottery games and entertainment content. It offers a sports lottery platform, through which it provides virtual games such as Lucky Racing and e-Ball Lottery. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, China, and Others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from China.