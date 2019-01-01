Avangrid (NYSE:AGR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Avangrid
Avangrid Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting AGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.93% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Avangrid maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Avangrid, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Avangrid was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Avangrid (AGR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $48.00 to $50.00. The current price Avangrid (AGR) is trading at is $48.11, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
