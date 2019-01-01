QQQ
Range
0.09 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
11.5K/27K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
4.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
50.9M
Outstanding
Minnova Corp is operating in Canada. It is a gold-producing company. The company engages in the exploration and production of mining assets. The company owns an interest in PL Gold Project and Nokomis Property.

Minnova Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Minnova (AGRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minnova (OTCPK: AGRDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Minnova's (AGRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Minnova.

Q

What is the target price for Minnova (AGRDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Minnova

Q

Current Stock Price for Minnova (AGRDF)?

A

The stock price for Minnova (OTCPK: AGRDF) is $0.09

Q

Does Minnova (AGRDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Minnova.

Q

When is Minnova (OTCPK:AGRDF) reporting earnings?

A

Minnova does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Minnova (AGRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minnova.

Q

What sector and industry does Minnova (AGRDF) operate in?

A

Minnova is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.