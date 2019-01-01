QQQ
Range
43.22 - 43.97
Vol / Avg.
598.6K/559.1K
Div / Yield
1.76/4.01%
52 Wk
43.21 - 55.57
Mkt Cap
16.9B
Payout Ratio
83.81
Open
43.52
P/E
20.88
EPS
0.29
Shares
387.2M
Outstanding
Avangrid operates two business units, Networks and Renewables. Networks operates eight regulated electric and natural gas utilities across New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, serving over 3 million customers. It is the combination of Iberdrola's U.S. regulated units and UIL Holdings. Renewables has historically focused on developing onshore wind projects but is looking to make significant developments in solar and offshore wind over the next five years. It operates more than 7.9 gigawatts of renewable energy across the U.S. Spanish utility Iberdrola spun off Avangrid's predecessor, Iberdrola USA, in 2015. Iberdrola owns 81.5% of Avangrid.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.440 0.0600
REV1.600B1.933B333.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avangrid Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avangrid (AGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avangrid's (AGR) competitors?

A

Other companies in Avangrid’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for Avangrid (AGR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) was reported by Mizuho on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 47.00 expecting AGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.00% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avangrid (AGR)?

A

The stock price for Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) is $43.52 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avangrid (AGR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Avangrid (AGR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) reporting earnings?

A

Avangrid’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Avangrid (AGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avangrid.

Q

What sector and industry does Avangrid (AGR) operate in?

A

Avangrid is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.