|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.380
|0.440
|0.0600
|REV
|1.600B
|1.933B
|333.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Avangrid’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).
The latest price target for Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) was reported by Mizuho on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 47.00 expecting AGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.00% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) is $43.52 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Avangrid (AGR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Avangrid’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Avangrid.
Avangrid is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.