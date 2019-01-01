Avangrid (NYSE:AGR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$1.160
Quarterly Revenue
$2.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Avangrid using advanced sorting and filters.
Avangrid Questions & Answers
When is Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) reporting earnings?
Avangrid (AGR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.39.
What were Avangrid’s (NYSE:AGR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.3B, which missed the estimate of $1.4B.
