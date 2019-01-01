Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Agrify
The latest price target for Agrify (NASDAQ: AGFY) was reported by Craig-Hallum on March 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.50 expecting AGFY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 382.63% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Agrify (NASDAQ: AGFY) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Agrify maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Agrify, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Agrify was filed on March 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Agrify (AGFY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $32.00 to $12.50. The current price Agrify (AGFY) is trading at is $2.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
