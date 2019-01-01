Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Agrify missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was up $19.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agrify's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.30 -0.24 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.47 -0.28 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 27.84M 13.91M 9.92M 5.80M Revenue Actual 25.27M 15.75M 11.82M 7.01M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.