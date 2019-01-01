Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Agrify missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.33.
Revenue was up $19.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Agrify's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.31
|-0.30
|-0.24
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.47
|-0.28
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|27.84M
|13.91M
|9.92M
|5.80M
|Revenue Actual
|25.27M
|15.75M
|11.82M
|7.01M
