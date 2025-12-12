Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) stock surged Friday premarket after the company announced it has agreed to merge with The Aaron’s Company Inc. and CCF Holdings LLC in an all-stock transaction aimed at broadening access to retail goods and financial services for non-prime consumers.

The deal combines Katapult’s digital lease-purchase platform with Aaron’s extensive physical retail footprint and CCF’s consumer credit operations, creating a more diversified, omnichannel offering under a single corporate structure.

Deal Overview

The transaction will result in Katapult shareholders owning about 6% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, with the remaining ownership split between Aaron’s and CCF Holdings stakeholders. The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Aaron’s and CCF Holdings will be subsidiaries of Katapult, which is expected to continue trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol KPLT.

Executives said the combination is intended to create a national omnichannel platform serving customers who are often excluded from traditional lending markets.

The merged company will operate approximately 3,000 retail locations and utilize digital and mobile tools to provide flexible purchasing and financing options.

Financial Impact

On a pro forma basis, the company is expected to generate more than $4 billion in trailing revenue and about $450 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Leadership said increased scale, operating efficiencies, and a broader base of recurring revenue could support long-term profitability while improving access to capital.

Aaron’s CEO Cory Miller will lead the combined company as chief executive, while Russell Falkenstein will serve as chief financial officer.

CCF Holdings CEO Kyle Hanson will act as executive chair of the nine-member board, which will include a majority of independent directors.

KPLT Price Action: Katapult Holdings shares were up 24.09% at $7.70 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

