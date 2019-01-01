Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting AEMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 703.57% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Aethlon Medical maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Aethlon Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Aethlon Medical was filed on June 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Aethlon Medical (AEMD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $9.00. The current price Aethlon Medical (AEMD) is trading at is $1.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.