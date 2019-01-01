Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Advanced Energy Indus
Advanced Energy Indus Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) was reported by Needham on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $100.00 expecting AEIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.62% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) was provided by Needham, and Advanced Energy Indus maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Advanced Energy Indus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Advanced Energy Indus was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Advanced Energy Indus (AEIS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $120.00 to $100.00. The current price Advanced Energy Indus (AEIS) is trading at is $82.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
