Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Adams Resources & Energy missed estimated earnings by 175.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $448.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 5.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Adams Resources & Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|0.75
|-0.01
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.41
|0.44
|-0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|622.17M
|523.95M
|336.50M
|325.49M
|Revenue Actual
|644.79M
|568.18M
|486.74M
|325.49M
Adams Resources & Energy Questions & Answers
Adams Resources & Energy (AE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $315.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.