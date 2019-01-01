ñol

Adams Resources & Energy
(AMEX:AE)
34.11
-0.10[-0.29%]
At close: May 27
34.49
0.3800[1.11%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low34.04 - 34.8
52 Week High/Low25.46 - 39.89
Open / Close34.35 / 34.49
Float / Outstanding2.4M / 4.4M
Vol / Avg.9.7K / 9.8K
Mkt Cap149M
P/E9.91
50d Avg. Price36.86
Div / Yield0.96/2.78%
Payout Ratio27.59
EPS0.65
Total Float2.4M

Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Adams Resources & Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.240

Quarterly Revenue

$774.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$774.2M

Earnings Recap

Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adams Resources & Energy missed estimated earnings by 175.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $448.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 5.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adams Resources & Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.04 0.75 -0.01 0.58
EPS Actual 0.64 0.41 0.44 -0.61
Revenue Estimate 622.17M 523.95M 336.50M 325.49M
Revenue Actual 644.79M 568.18M 486.74M 325.49M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Adams Resources & Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE) reporting earnings?
A

Adams Resources & Energy (AE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Adams Resources & Energy’s (AMEX:AE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $315.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

