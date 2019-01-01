Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX: AE) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting AE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.93% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX: AE) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Adams Resources & Energy initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Adams Resources & Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Adams Resources & Energy was filed on March 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Adams Resources & Energy (AE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $45.00. The current price Adams Resources & Energy (AE) is trading at is $34.11, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
