ADT (NYSE:ADT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

ADT (NYSE:ADT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ADT missed estimated earnings by 109.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $240.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ADT's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.13 0.25 0.15 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 1.32B 1.29B 1.28B 1.27B Revenue Actual 1.38B 1.32B 1.30B 1.30B

