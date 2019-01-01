ADT (NYSE:ADT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
ADT (NYSE:ADT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ADT missed estimated earnings by 109.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $240.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ADT's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.13
|0.25
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|1.32B
|1.29B
|1.28B
|1.27B
|Revenue Actual
|1.38B
|1.32B
|1.30B
|1.30B
ADT (ADT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.