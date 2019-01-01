Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 26
EPS
$1.430
Quarterly Revenue
$1.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$1.2B
Earnings History
Autodesk Questions & Answers
When is Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) reporting earnings?
Autodesk (ADSK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which beat the estimate of $-0.15.
What were Autodesk’s (NASDAQ:ADSK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $501.8M, which beat the estimate of $494.4M.
