Adient (NYSE:ADNT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Adient missed estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $313.00 million from the same period last year.

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.59 0.22 0.56 EPS Actual -0.38 -0.24 -0.53 1.15 Revenue Estimate 3.11B 3.11B 3.45B 3.61B Revenue Actual 3.48B 2.77B 3.24B 3.82B

