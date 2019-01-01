ñol

ADMA Biologics
(NASDAQ:ADMA)
2.04
0.10[5.15%]
At close: May 27
1.98
-0.0600[-2.94%]
After Hours: 4:36PM EDT
Day High/Low1.91 - 2.09
52 Week High/Low1.01 - 2.15
Open / Close1.96 / 2.04
Float / Outstanding188.4M / 196.4M
Vol / Avg.2M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap400.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.88
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.13
Total Float188.4M

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ADMA Biologics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$29.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$29.1M

Earnings Recap

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ADMA Biologics missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $13.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 8.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ADMA Biologics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.14 -0.15 -0.17
EPS Actual -0.09 -0.13 -0.14 -0.16
Revenue Estimate 21.76M 18.72M 16.42M 14.58M
Revenue Actual 26.38M 20.68M 17.83M 16.05M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADMA Biologics Questions & Answers

Q
When is ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) reporting earnings?
A

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.55, which missed the estimate of $-0.26.

Q
What were ADMA Biologics’s (NASDAQ:ADMA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.4M, which beat the estimate of $3.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.