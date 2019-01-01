ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) was reported by Raymond James on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting ADMA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 148.76% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) was provided by Raymond James, and ADMA Biologics upgraded their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ADMA Biologics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ADMA Biologics was filed on November 11, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 11, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ADMA Biologics (ADMA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price ADMA Biologics (ADMA) is trading at is $2.01, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
