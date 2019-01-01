Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Acacia Research
Acacia Research Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) was reported by Craig-Hallum on May 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting ACTG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.66% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Acacia Research initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Acacia Research, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Acacia Research was filed on May 22, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 22, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Acacia Research (ACTG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.00. The current price Acacia Research (ACTG) is trading at is $4.58, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
