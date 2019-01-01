ñol

Acacia Research
(NASDAQ:ACTG)
4.73
0.08[1.72%]
At close: May 27
4.73
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low4.69 - 4.82
52 Week High/Low3.3 - 7.54
Open / Close4.69 / 4.73
Float / Outstanding44.7M / 45.8M
Vol / Avg.962.1K / 388K
Mkt Cap216.7M
P/E1.52
50d Avg. Price4.43
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.61
Total Float44.7M

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Acacia Research reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-1.610

Quarterly Revenue

$13.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$13.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acacia Research reported an EPS of $-1.61.

Revenue was up $7.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 3.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acacia Research's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.06 0.05 0.05
EPS Actual 0.45 0.86 0.23 -2.81
Revenue Estimate 5.00M 3.75M 3.75M 3.75M
Revenue Actual 63.26M 1.58M 17.40M 5.80M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Acacia Research using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Acacia Research Questions & Answers

Q
When is Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) reporting earnings?
A

Acacia Research (ACTG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Q
What were Acacia Research’s (NASDAQ:ACTG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $16.5M, which missed the estimate of $20.1M.

