ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition
ArcLight Clean Transition Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ: ACTD) was reported by Stifel on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting ACTD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 142.18% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ: ACTD) was provided by Stifel, and ArcLight Clean Transition initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ArcLight Clean Transition, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ArcLight Clean Transition was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ArcLight Clean Transition (ACTD) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $24.00. The current price ArcLight Clean Transition (ACTD) is trading at is $9.91, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
