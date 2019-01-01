QQQ
Range
0.54 - 0.56
Vol / Avg.
4K/13.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.48 - 1
Mkt Cap
26.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.56
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
48.9M
Outstanding
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc has developed a novel chemical conversion process to transform waste plastics and low-grade renewable oils into renewable fuels and specialty chemicals.

Aduro Clean Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aduro Clean Technologies (ACTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aduro Clean Technologies (OTCQB: ACTHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aduro Clean Technologies's (ACTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aduro Clean Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Aduro Clean Technologies (ACTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aduro Clean Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Aduro Clean Technologies (ACTHF)?

A

The stock price for Aduro Clean Technologies (OTCQB: ACTHF) is $0.5354 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:03:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aduro Clean Technologies (ACTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aduro Clean Technologies.

Q

When is Aduro Clean Technologies (OTCQB:ACTHF) reporting earnings?

A

Aduro Clean Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aduro Clean Technologies (ACTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aduro Clean Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Aduro Clean Technologies (ACTHF) operate in?

A

