Accenture
(NYSE:ACN)
304.07
12.52[4.29%]
At close: May 27
304.15
0.0800[0.03%]
After Hours: 4:13PM EDT
Day High/Low293.44 - 304.17
52 Week High/Low268.17 - 417.37
Open / Close293.44 / 304.15
Float / Outstanding633M / 633.4M
Vol / Avg.2.8M / 2.5M
Mkt Cap192.6B
P/E30.63
50d Avg. Price311.1
Div / Yield3.88/1.28%
Payout Ratio37.26
EPS2.58
Total Float633M

Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Accenture reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 17

EPS

$2.540

Quarterly Revenue

$15B

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$15B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Accenture using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Accenture Questions & Answers

Q
When is Accenture (NYSE:ACN) reporting earnings?
A

Accenture (ACN) is scheduled to report earnings on June 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 17, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.52, which hit the estimate of $1.52.

Q
What were Accenture’s (NYSE:ACN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $8.9B, which beat the estimate of $8.8B.

