ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$42.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$42.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of ACM Research using advanced sorting and filters.
ACM Research Questions & Answers
When is ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) reporting earnings?
ACM Research (ACMR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were ACM Research’s (NASDAQ:ACMR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.