Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Axcelis Technologies beat estimated earnings by 32.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.22 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $70.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 6.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Axcelis Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.71 0.45 0.32 EPS Actual 1.05 0.81 0.55 0.48 Revenue Estimate 190.04M 170.08M 137.27M 126.43M Revenue Actual 205.68M 176.69M 147.27M 132.80M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Axcelis Technologies management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $1.0 and $1.0 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.