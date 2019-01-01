Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) was reported by Needham on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $76.00 expecting ACLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.81% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) was provided by Needham, and Axcelis Technologies maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Axcelis Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Axcelis Technologies was filed on December 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $64.00 to $76.00. The current price Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) is trading at is $62.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
