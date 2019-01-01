ñol

Acadia Healthcare Co
(NASDAQ:ACHC)
72.29
0.37[0.51%]
At close: May 27
72.29
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low71.58 - 72.83
52 Week High/Low50.07 - 76.69
Open / Close72.25 / 72.29
Float / Outstanding78.2M / 90.5M
Vol / Avg.355.8K / 670.1K
Mkt Cap6.5B
P/E27.18
50d Avg. Price69.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.68
Total Float78.2M

Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Acadia Healthcare Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.670

Quarterly Revenue

$616.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$616.7M

Earnings Recap

Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Co beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $65.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 6.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acadia Healthcare Co's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.68 0.72 0.63 0.45
EPS Actual 0.81 0.72 0.71 0.47
Revenue Estimate 588.05M 590.90M 560.83M 545.24M
Revenue Actual 593.48M 587.56M 582.16M 551.20M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.68 0.72 0.63 0.45
EPS Actual 0.81 0.72 0.71 0.47
Revenue Estimate 588.05M 590.90M 560.83M 545.24M
Revenue Actual 593.48M 587.56M 582.16M 551.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Acadia Healthcare Co using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Acadia Healthcare Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) reporting earnings?
A

Acadia Healthcare Co (ACHC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Q
What were Acadia Healthcare Co’s (NASDAQ:ACHC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $715.9M, which missed the estimate of $716M.

