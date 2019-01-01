Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Co
Acadia Healthcare Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $95.00 expecting ACHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.42% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Acadia Healthcare Co maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Acadia Healthcare Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Acadia Healthcare Co was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Acadia Healthcare Co (ACHC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $90.00 to $95.00. The current price Acadia Healthcare Co (ACHC) is trading at is $72.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.