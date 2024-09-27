Crude Oil Rises; Onconetix Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.26% to 42,285.93 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 18,083.01. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.25% to 5,731.09.

Check This Out: Micron To $150? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.3% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, information technology shares fell by 1%.

Top Headline

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs fell by four to 484 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported

Equities Trading UP



IonQ, Inc. IONQ shares shot up 16% to $9.36 after the company announced it signed a $54.5 million contract with the United States Air Force Research Lab.

shares shot up 16% to $9.36 after the company announced it signed a $54.5 million contract with the United States Air Force Research Lab. Shares of Onconetix, Inc. ONCO got a boost, surging 56% to $5.28. Altos Venture reported a 32.5% stake in the company as of September 24 in a 13D filing on Thursday.

got a boost, surging 56% to $5.28. Altos Venture reported a 32.5% stake in the company as of September 24 in a 13D filing on Thursday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB shares were also up, gaining 12% to $9.75 after Keybanc raised its price target on the stock from $8 to $11.

Equities Trading DOWN

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc SEEL shares dropped 19% to $4.07. Seelos announced postponement of its annual meeting of stockholders.

shares dropped 19% to $4.07. Seelos announced postponement of its annual meeting of stockholders. Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation NVNO were down 25% to $4.07 after the company announced the pricing of a $15 million public offering of 4.3 million shares at $3.50 per share.

were down 25% to $4.07 after the company announced the pricing of a $15 million public offering of 4.3 million shares at $3.50 per share. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC was down, falling 16% to $63.46 after the company issued a statement stating they are cooperating fully with the authorities regarding a government investigation.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.8% to $68.18 while gold traded down 0.9% at $2,670.50.

Silver traded down 1.4% to $31.88 on Friday, while copper fell 1% to $4.5930.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.47%, Germany's DAX climbed 1.22% and France's CAC 40 jumped 0.64%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.12%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.43%.

The industry confidence indicator in Spain climbed by 2.8 points from the prior month to a reading of -0.7 in September. Industrial producer prices in Italy declined by 0.8% year-over-year in August.

The economic sentiment indicator in the Eurozone slipped to 96.2 in September from 96.5 in August, while services sentiment indicator climbed to a four-month high level of 6.7 in September. The consumer confidence indicator in the Eurozone gained by 0.5 points to -12.9 in September.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 jumping 2.32%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumping 3.55%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 2.88% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.31%.

Hong Kong’s trade deficit widened to $33.1 billion in August versus $25.6 billion in the year-ago month. The People’s Bank of China slashed the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50bps.

Economics

U.S. wholesale inventories increased 0.2% month-over-month to $905.7 billion in August compared to a revised 0.2% rise in the prior month.

The U.S. trade deficit in goods narrowed to $94.3 billion in August versus a revised $102.8 billion gap in the previous month.

U.S. personal income rose by 0.2% from the prior month to $24.015 trillion in August compared to a 0.3% gain in the previous month.

Personal spending rose by 0.2% month-over-month in August.

The US core PCE price index increased by 0.1% from the prior month in August compared to market estimates of a 0.2% increase and versus the 0.2% gain in the previous month.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs fell by four to 484 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.

Now Read This: