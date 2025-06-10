Walt Disney To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney Company DIS price target from $125 to $130. Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould maintained a Buy rating. Disney shares closed at $115.66 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for ArcBest Corporation ARCB from $63 to $74. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. ArcBest shares closed at $67.27 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised Jabil Inc. JBL price target from $184 to $206. Barclays analyst George Wang maintained an Overweight rating. Jabil shares closed at $177.38 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Terex Corporation TEX from $43 to $50. JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria maintained a Neutral rating. Terex shares closed at $47.63 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies slashed the price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL from $106 to $100. Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Arch Capital shares closed at $92.35 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA price target from $25 to $20. Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating. Zeta Global shares settled at $13.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark raised IonQ, Inc. IONQ price target from $40 to $50. Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained a Buy rating. IonQ shares closed at $40.06 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research boosted Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV price target from $160 to $168. Wolfe Research analyst John Janedis maintained an Outperform rating. Live Nation Entertainment shares closed at $143.48 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for TechTarget, Inc. TTGT from $18 to $8. JP Morgan analyst Ella Smith downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. TechTarget shares settled at $7.67 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Redburn Atlantic slashed Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH price target from $270 to $200. Redburn Atlantic analyst Lachlan Brown downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Manhattan Associates shares closed at $193.65 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Photo via Shutterstock
