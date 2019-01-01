Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$1.100
Quarterly Revenue
$2.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Arch Capital Group using advanced sorting and filters.
Arch Capital Group Questions & Answers
When is Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) reporting earnings?
Arch Capital Group (ACGL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.40, which missed the estimate of $0.42.
What were Arch Capital Group’s (NASDAQ:ACGL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $1.2B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.