June 10, 2025 8:39 AM 1 min read

This McDonald's Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth downgraded Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $1 to $0.36. Elevation Oncology shares closed at $0.3843 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar downgraded Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $106 to $100. Arch Capital shares closed at $92.35 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Ella Smith downgraded the rating for TechTarget, Inc. TTGT from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $18 to $8. TechTarget shares closed at $7.67 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Redburn Atlantic analyst Chris Luyckx downgraded McDonald’s Corporation MCD from Buy to Sell and slashed the price target from $319 to $260. McDonald’s shares closed at $304.78 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
