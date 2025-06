This McDonald's Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth downgraded Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $1 to $0.36. Elevation Oncology shares closed at $0.3843 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar downgraded Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $106 to $100. Arch Capital shares closed at $92.35 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Ella Smith downgraded the rating for TechTarget, Inc . TTGT from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $18 to $8. TechTarget shares closed at $7.67 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Redburn Atlantic analyst Chris Luyckx downgraded McDonald's Corporation MCD from Buy to Sell and slashed the price target from $319 to $260. McDonald's shares closed at $304.78 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

