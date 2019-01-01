Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc operates as a commercial bank in Atlanta, Georgia providing a range of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services to emerging growth businesses, middle-market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients through corporate and business banking, commercial real estate finance, Specialty industry services and private banking teams. Atlantic Capital also provides selected capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. It generates its revenues from interest income.