Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc operates as a commercial bank in Atlanta, Georgia providing a range of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services to emerging growth businesses, middle-market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients through corporate and business banking, commercial real estate finance, Specialty industry services and private banking teams. Atlantic Capital also provides selected capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. It generates its revenues from interest income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.570 0.0400
REV29.500M29.827M327.000K

Atlantic Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlantic Capital (ACBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlantic Capital's (ACBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atlantic Capital (ACBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) was reported by Raymond James on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.50 expecting ACBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.10% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlantic Capital (ACBI)?

A

The stock price for Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) is $31.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlantic Capital (ACBI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlantic Capital.

Q

When is Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) reporting earnings?

A

Atlantic Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Atlantic Capital (ACBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlantic Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlantic Capital (ACBI) operate in?

A

Atlantic Capital is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.