Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Acro Biomedical Co Ltd develops and manufactures nutritional products. The company offers cordyceps fungus for medicinal purposes. It also sells cordycepin and cordyceps powder.

Acro Biomedical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acro Biomedical (ACBM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acro Biomedical (OTCQB: ACBM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Acro Biomedical's (ACBM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acro Biomedical.

Q

What is the target price for Acro Biomedical (ACBM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Acro Biomedical

Q

Current Stock Price for Acro Biomedical (ACBM)?

A

The stock price for Acro Biomedical (OTCQB: ACBM) is $4.77 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 17:03:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acro Biomedical (ACBM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acro Biomedical.

Q

When is Acro Biomedical (OTCQB:ACBM) reporting earnings?

A

Acro Biomedical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Acro Biomedical (ACBM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acro Biomedical.

Q

What sector and industry does Acro Biomedical (ACBM) operate in?

A

Acro Biomedical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.