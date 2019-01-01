QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.98 - 9.23
Vol / Avg.
70.8K/192.6K
Div / Yield
0.25/2.72%
52 Wk
7.22 - 16.22
Mkt Cap
456.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
50.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:46PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:45PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 7:26AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 4:53PM
Absolute Software Corp is engaged in the development, marketing, and provision of a cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform that provides management and security of computing devices. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada and the Rest of world. It serves Education; Healthcare; Government; Professional Services and Financial Services. The company principally derives its revenues from two sources: subscription and support revenues.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0800.130 0.2100
REV49.730M49.050M-680.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Absolute Software Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Absolute Software (ABST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Absolute Software's (ABST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Absolute Software.

Q

What is the target price for Absolute Software (ABST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) was reported by TD Securities on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting ABST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.65% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Absolute Software (ABST)?

A

The stock price for Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) is $9.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Absolute Software (ABST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) reporting earnings?

A

Absolute Software’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Absolute Software (ABST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Absolute Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Absolute Software (ABST) operate in?

A

Absolute Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.