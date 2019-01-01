|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.080
|0.130
|0.2100
|REV
|49.730M
|49.050M
|-680.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Absolute Software.
The latest price target for Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) was reported by TD Securities on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting ABST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.65% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) is $9.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Absolute Software’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Absolute Software.
Absolute Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.