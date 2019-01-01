QQQ
Range
11.5 - 11.5
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.65 - 20.07
Mkt Cap
535.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.5
P/E
-
Shares
46.5M
Outstanding
AB Science is a France-based pharmaceutical company specialized in the research, discovery, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors. It is engaged in targeted therapies through tyrosine kinase inhibitors for treating diseases with high medical factor in the field of cancer, chronic inflammatory diseases, neurological degenerative disorders and central nervous systems diseases in both human and veterinary medicine.

AB Science Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AB Science (ABSCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AB Science (OTCEM: ABSCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AB Science's (ABSCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AB Science.

Q

What is the target price for AB Science (ABSCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AB Science

Q

Current Stock Price for AB Science (ABSCF)?

A

The stock price for AB Science (OTCEM: ABSCF) is $11.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:27:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AB Science (ABSCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AB Science.

Q

When is AB Science (OTCEM:ABSCF) reporting earnings?

A

AB Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AB Science (ABSCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AB Science.

Q

What sector and industry does AB Science (ABSCF) operate in?

A

AB Science is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.