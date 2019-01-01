QQQ
Range
0.88 - 0.95
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/3.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.56 - 3.66
Mkt Cap
575M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.95
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
634.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
American Battery Technology Co is engaged in lithium-ion battery recycling, battery metals and material extraction, and resource production. It is a battery metals company producing low-cost battery metals with a commitment to closed-loop, clean energy technologies.

American Battery Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Battery (ABML) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Battery (OTCQB: ABML) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Battery's (ABML) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Battery.

Q

What is the target price for American Battery (ABML) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Battery (OTCQB: ABML) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on June 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting ABML to rise to within 12 months (a possible 286.31% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Battery (ABML)?

A

The stock price for American Battery (OTCQB: ABML) is $0.906 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Battery (ABML) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Battery.

Q

When is American Battery (OTCQB:ABML) reporting earnings?

A

American Battery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Battery (ABML) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Battery.

Q

What sector and industry does American Battery (ABML) operate in?

A

American Battery is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.