ABB (NYSE:ABB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ABB
ABB Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ABB (NYSE: ABB) was reported by RBC Capital on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ABB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ABB (NYSE: ABB) was provided by RBC Capital, and ABB upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ABB, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ABB was filed on January 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ABB (ABB) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price ABB (ABB) is trading at is $30.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.