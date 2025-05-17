At MSU, We Aim To Merge Global IP With Web3 To Build Gaming Economy Rooted In Fun, Ownership, And Longevity, Says Dominic Jang

As the global gaming landscape evolves, few projects embody the bold leap from Web2 to Web3 quite like MapleStory Universe (MSU) — the blockchain-based expansion of Nexon's iconic IP.

Spearheaded by NEXPACE, Nexon's dedicated Web3 division headquartered in Abu Dhabi, MSU is redefining what sustainable, community-driven gaming economies can look like.

Backed by a $100M commitment and with over 17.6 million transactions and 470,000+ active wallets from public playtests, MSU is more than a Web3 experiment — it's a blueprint for the future of gaming.

During the TOKEN2049 Dubai, we sat down with Dominic Jang, Chief Business Officer & Vice President, Nexpace Limited, MapleStory Universe, to explore the convergence of gaming, culture, and blockchain.

With over 15 years in global game operations and business development, Dominic shares his vision for building lasting Web3 ecosystems, why the UAE is emerging as a Web3 gaming hub, and how MSU is empowering creators and players through UGC, digital ownership, and on-chain innovation. Here's an excerpt from that conversation with Benzinga.

What sets MSU's approach to Web3 gaming apart from traditional play-to-earn models?

What differentiates MapleStory Universe from the traditional play-to-earn model is the foundation it is built on: a globally recognized, time-tested IP with a massive existing player base. MapleStory IP, developed by Nexon, has accumulated over 250 million registered users worldwide and has generated $5 billion in lifetime revenue since its launch. We are bringing this proven franchise with over two decades of live-service operation for community trust. In the past, many play-to-earn models have historically launched without in-depth consideration of entertainment value in gameplay or users, relying on financial incentives to attract short-term attention. This has often led to unsustainable economies and rapid user churn. In contrast, MapleStory Universe brings blockchain functionality to a world that already has depth, longevity, and a deeply engaged community.

Another key distinction is MapleStory's extensive underground economy, which has long existed outside of official game ecosystems. Although not officially endorsed, this underground peer-to-peer economy across global servers is considered a billion-dollar market. Players trade rare items, accounts, and services through unofficial grey markets. These economies emerged organically due to strong player demand, but in the web2 world, they were unregulated and risky. MapleStory Universe addresses this by formalizing these behaviors on-chain, giving players secure, transparent ownership and the ability to engage in value creation within a supported framework. We aim to transcend the project by combining the strengths of a globally successful IP with the capabilities of Web3, creating a gaming economy where fun, ownership, and longevity go hand-in-hand.

How is MSU building a sustainable, community-driven economy in its game ecosystem?

MSU's economy is designed to be adaptive, participatory, and resistant to speculative pressure. At its core is NXPC, the ecosystem token powered by the Nexpace Protocol, which governs the flow of value through two key mechanics: Fission and Fusion. Players redeem NXPC for NFTs when needed, and return NFTs for NXPC when utility shifts. This keeps the economy aligned with player-driven gameplay.

Designing for scale and longevity is a key sustainable factor for MSU as well. This is where the Nexpace Protocol plays a central role. MapleStory Universe is only the first of many IPs to be integrated into the protocol. Nexon's broader portfolio includes global successful mega-IPs, each with their own economies, communities, and design systems. As more IPs onboard, the protocol becomes a multi-IP economy, where assets, creators, and players move fluidly between game worlds. This cross-IP interoperability creates long-term retention, deeper engagement, and a more resilient digital ecosystem overall. NXPC offers an economic framework designed to evolve with players, scale across IPs, and remain sustainable over time.

What makes the MENA region a strategic hub for blockchain gaming innovation?

The MENA region, particularly the UAE, has emerged as a global leader in blockchain innovation, thanks to its favorable regulatory environment. Here at MSU, we believe that the MENA region provides us with the space where legacy IPs and digital ownership can thrive, aligning with our vision of a player-driven economy and ecosystem.

Abu Dhabi, the global headquarters for Nexpace, was strategically selected for its forward-thinking regulatory landscape and its strong commitment to blockchain innovation. The city's robust infrastructure and proactive policies enable us to confidently invest in the talent and resources required to drive long-term growth. Additionally, the region's demographic advantages play a crucial role in our wider decision to set up a base in MENA. With a young, tech-savvy population and the growing appetite for IP-centric digital economies, the Web3 gaming industry is expected to contribute to the region's GDP — potentially injecting US$4B through the renewed interest in gaming. Security and compliance are also critical factors that we took into consideration.

How is UGC shaping MSU's gameplay and player engagement strategies?

Taking a step back, if you have a closer look in the entire entertainment industry, there is an obvious trend, where every consumer's preference over what kind of contents they find entertaining or fun, is increasingly diversifying, and it's becoming almost impossible for one single entity to cope with such diverging demands. TV stations are losing their viewers to streaming platforms, and now we are living in a world where anyone can become their own media. Game studios are not immune to this big wave. If you take a look at TikTok, we are seeing a much clearer trend, where consumers are becoming content creators themselves at the same time, even to an extent that content creation itself is becoming an entertainment, and I highly evaluate TikTok for content creation being incredibly accessible.

We, at Nexon Group, believe that user-generated content (UGC) is at the heart of what makes MapleStory unique and engaging for our players. A great example of this would be MapleStory World, the original MapleStory's UGC platform that saw over 100,000 concurrent users and has created adapted games from the original IP like Artale or Maple Land. In the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, we are taking this one step further by empowering players to create, trade and monetize their own creations, by adding one more layer of blockchain. We are introducing Synergy Apps, which enable players to integrate their creations within existing gameplay systems. These apps create a virtuous cycle of creation, ownership, and utility, allowing players to not just play the game but shape its evolution. Over the course of ecosystem growth, we are introducing more APIs, SDK, and game development tools, to allow users to interchangeably interact with different Synergy Apps, eventually creating much fruitful player experience based on creative strategies, leading to everlasting creation of next-gen contents. The use of blockchain technology and its characteristics are what takes UGCs to the next level and keeps players engaged.

What opportunities does asset ownership unlock for players in your ecosystem?

Asset ownership fundamentally changes how players interact with games. Instead of assets being confined to a single server and controlled by game creators for instance, players will be able to truly own their items and trade them freely. This sense of ownership not only adds real value to their in-game efforts but also fosters a more direct participation by players to preserve the value of the assets they own. Finally, it unlocks the potential for players to earn from their creative contributions, whether through marketplace sales or peer-to-peer transactions. In essence, ownership means that players are not just participants but have an actual stake in MSU's narrative.

One of the most significant opportunities asset ownership unlocks is the formalization of player-driven economies that have long existed outside official game systems. For years, players have found ways to trade rare items or in-game progress through unofficial channels, often facing risks such as fraud, account bans, or loss of assets. These grey markets emerged because players wanted more control over the value they created, even when the system didn't support it.

With MapleStory Universe, we're addressing that need directly. By integrating blockchain, we enable players to truly own their in-game assets. These items can be traded, collected, or used across multiple experiences in a secure and transparent environment that is officially supported. This removes the need for unregulated workarounds and ensures players are rewarded for their time, effort, and creativity within the ecosystem.

How has Nexon's $100M investment accelerated MSU's Web3 development roadmap?

The $100M investment from Nexon has certainly played a pivotal role in accelerating MSU's Web3 development. However, it's important to highlight that MSU's approach is fundamentally different from most crypto projects. Instead of relying on the typical venture capital routes that often lead to inflated valuations, we made the deliberate decision to opt out of concentrated VC ownership. This strategic move is a core element of our long-term vision for a sustainable Web3 entertainment platform.

In contrast to the overcapitalized "foie gras" scenarios seen in the market—where projects are prematurely inflated only to be dumped once liquidity events occur—we are focused on building a project that centers on real utility and long-term user engagement. This means that, while the investment helps us grow and accelerate development, it doesn't come with the pressure of quick token listings or speculative hype cycles. Instead, we're building a robust ecosystem that emphasizes utility-first, user-focused features like open-world content creation tools (APIs, SDKs, synergy apps), real user engagement, and a sustainable, incentive-driven economy.

This focus on building an ecosystem grounded in MapleStory's proven IP, rather than chasing short-term market hype, allows us to create a genuine user-driven platform. By rolling out features only when they're truly ready and backed by real usage data, we're ensuring that MSU's growth is driven by organic demand and community involvement, rather than the unpredictable swings of speculative capital.

What's next for MSU in terms of expanding its universe and onboarding creators?

We are constantly exploring ways to expand MSU and onboard more creators into our ecosystem. Following the launch of MapleStory N on 15 May, we will look to roll out more robust creator tools and host collaborative events to inspire community-driven content.

Looking ahead, our vision extends beyond MapleStory N. As the MSU ecosystem continues to evolve and grow, we see potential in adding more IPs to the universe. Players will be able to experience new narratives and gameplay while remaining within the same blockchain. By building an interconnected world of games and IPs, we are laying the foundation for long-term growth and a prosperous community. Lastly, we hope to expand our user base — from traditional gamers to Web3 enthusiasts we aim to foster a more adaptive and creative community where literally anyone can play and create within MSU.