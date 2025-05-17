Poll Shows Vance With Big Lead For 2028 GOP Presidential Nomination

Vice President JD Vance has a huge lead over other possible contenders for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination according to a new poll.

What Happened: A survey conducted by J.L. Partners reveals that 46% of registered Republicans support Vance as the successor to President Donald Trump. No other candidate broke out of single digits.

According to the J.L. Partners survey, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is a distant second to Vance at 8%, followed by Vivek Ramaswamy at 7%. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) each garnered 6% support, while former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley secured 5%.

If Donald Trump Jr. is listed as an option, he polls 14%, still far behind Vance.

Vance, a Yale Law graduate and former venture capitalist, rose to prominence with his 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy. Initially a Trump critic, he was a strong supporter of Trump during his successful Senate run in 2022 and has been a key communicator on issues such as immigration enforcement, trade, and social issues within the Trump administration.

Why It Matters: According to JL Partners research manager Caroline Mulvaney, Vance “can expect to gain further support from voters who are currently supporting individuals unlikely to end up on the 2028 ticket, as well as at least some support from voters who are currently undecided.”

This suggests that Vance’s lead in the race could potentially grow as the nomination process progresses, making him a strong contender for the 2028 Presidential election.

Image: Shutterstock/Consolidated News Photos